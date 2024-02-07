Police make 5 arrests in cocaine trafficking investigation

Police have arrested five Ontario men following a drug trafficking investigation in Prince Albert.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) arrested three men who were allegedly trafficking cocaine while inside a business on the 2600 block of Second Avenue West on Feb. 1. Officers searched the suspects and seized 185.3 grams of cocaine, and $2.080.

Police searched a residence on the 600 block of Seventh Street East later that day. Investigators saw two men leave the residence before the search. The two men were arrested with assistance from the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) patrol section.

Police seized $13,405 during the search, along with a loaded handgun, a 30 round magazine, 362.7 grams of cocaine, and further evidence of drug trafficking.

The five individuals made their first court appearance on Monday. All five are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and multiple firearms related offences.

