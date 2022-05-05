Staff at Prince Albert restaurant raise $2,500 for Rose Garden Hospice

A co-worker’s family tragedy helped convince the staff at Original Joe’s restaurant in Prince Albert to support the Rose Garden Hospice.

More than 15 staff members chipped in through an event called Fun Fridays. The restaurant agreed to match their donation, bringing the final fundraising total to $2,520.

Manager Michelle Gordon said they were happy to see employees jump at the chance to support a worthy cause.

“Honestly, it gave not just me, but all of our managers an amazing sense of pride, that they would want to give back to the community,” she said.

Employees decided to support the hospice at a co-worker’s suggestion. Gordon said one staff member had both of her parents diagnosed with cancer before her father passed away.

She said it was important to that staff member to support the hospice, and the other employees were happy to do so.

“It was something that was very important to one of our girls,” Gordon said. “Therefore, it was important to everyone.”

Between 15 and 20 staff members paid $5 for the privilege of taking part in Fun Fridays over the past several weeks. The event allows staff to take part in theme days or casual days, but only if they donate.

The service industry has been hit hard by COVID-19. When asked if that made it hard to convince employees to support the hospice, Gordon said no.

“Our staff wanted to do something,” she said.

Fun Friday’s will continue at Original Joe’s, but they’ve decided to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross this time.

