Area municipalities benefit from provincial road funding

A successful partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) continues to improve roads through its Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program.

More than 41 municipalities and communities are set to receive $15.3 million in RIRG funding in phase four of the program to address 56 projects.

“The RIRG program has been very well received over the past several years,” Highways Minister and Carrot River Valley MLA Fred Bradshaw said in a release.

“Our government is investing in infrastructure that keeps our rural economies growing and improves safety. This successful program, in partnership with SARM, has improved the safety and quality of our bridges and highways in dozens of rural areas.

RIRG provides financial support to RMs with the cost of constructing and upgrading rural infrastructure, which helps local industries including agriculture, energy and forestry. The program grants cover up to 50 per cent of each project’s total cost, to a maximum of $500,000.

Rural Municipalities in the region receiving funding include the RM of Arm River who received $377,767, the RM of Pleasantdale who received $500,000, the RM of Star City who received $500,000, the RM of Prince Albert who received $402,500 and the RM of Canwood who received. $414,900

“The financial support for rural roads is important and welcome,” SARM President Ray Orb said. “Rural municipalities continue to contribute to local infrastructure supporting Saskatchewan’s rural-based industries.”

Phase 4 will include 56 road projects valued at a total cost $43.2 million.

