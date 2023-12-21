SparkleTour puts Christmas creations on the map

Saskatchewan homeowners who went above and beyond to get into the holiday spirit will have a few days in the spotlight as the Saskatchewan SparkleTour returns for another year.

This Christmas marks the 12th year the tour has highlighted the best decorated homes across Saskatchewan. SparkleTour Chief Illumination Officer Iann Gorrill said it’s exciting to see so many residents embrace the holiday spirit with decorations and exterior light displays on their homes.

“It (SparkleTour) is a symbol of community and a commitment to giving back to the people of Saskatchewan,” Gorrill said in a press release. “We are proud to enter our 12th year and continue this wonderful tradition that brings so much happiness to people of all ages.”

Residents can find a full province-wide map of all homes taking part in their year’s tour by visiting sparkletour.ca. All homes much be registered on the SparkleTour website to ensure the list of locations remains up to date. Homeowners can register their houses right up until Christmas Eve.

A curated selection of the best setups will also have gold stars marking their location on the provincial map. Gorrill said they wanted to make sure no one misses on the most extraordinary displays.

Christmas lights feature prominently in holiday traditions and entertainment, most notably in the classic Christmas movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Regardless of where homeowners draw their inspiration from this year, Gorrill said they’re happy to have them on the tour.



“Whether you’ve decorated your house like Clark Griswold, or something a little more modest, there’s room for everyone on the map,” he said.

Since its inception, the SparkleTour has showcased more than 3,000 light displays from homes across the province, attracting more than 125,000 visitors.

To view the map, visit sparkletour.ca.

