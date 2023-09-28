SJHL season opens with all area teams home openers

The 2023-2014 SJHL season officially got underway last weekend with the Melfort Mustangs, Nipawin Hawks and La Ronge Ice Wolves each starting their season and hosting their home openers.

As of Sept. 25 the Mustang are in first place in the Sherwood Division with a record of 2-0-0-0 with four points, the Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 1-1-0-0 with two points and the Hawks are in third place with a record of 0-1-0-1 with a single point.

The Mustangs opened their season with an 8-4 victory over the Ice Wolves in Melfort for their home opener on Friday, Sept. 22.

Melfort led 6-2 after the first period and 8-2 after the second period.

Mathieu Pigeon had a pair of goals for the Mustangs; Chase Friedt-Mohr, Ryan Duguau, Nolan Roberts, Logan Belton and David Coyle added the other Melfort goals.

Tyler Gyori, William Forsberg, Raine Hodge and Jacob Cossette responded for the Ice Wolves.

James Venne made 27 saves for Melfort; Topher Chirico made 36 saves for La Ronge.

The Mustangs travelled to Flin Flon and defeated the Bombers 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, Sept. 23 in the Bombers’ home opener.

Aidyn Hutchinson scored the winner for Melfort 15 seconds into the extra frame.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Bombers led 1-0 after the second period.

Duguay scored for Melfort in regulation time.

Trevor Stenglein scored for the Bombers in regulation time.

Venne made 35 saves for Melfort; Harmon Laser-Hume made 37 saves for the Bombers.

The Hawks opened their season with a 5-3 loss in their home opener to the Bombers on Friday, Sept. 22 in Nipawin.

The game was scoreless after the first period and Flin Flon led 4-2 after the second period.

Hudson Cameron, Maguire Ratzlaff and Evan Forrest scored for Nipawin.

Trevor Stenglein had a pair of goals for the Bombers; Aiden Chow, Joey Lies and Matt Egan added the other Flin Flon goals.

Damon Cunningham made 44 saves for Nipawin; Laser-Hume made 17 saves for the Bombers.

The Ice Wolves won their home opener 3-2 in a shootout to the Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Hodge scored the winner in a two-round shootout.

The Ice Wolves led 1-0 after the first period and the Hawks led 2-1 after the second period.

Rylan Silzer and Dylan Handel scored for the Ice Wolves in regulation.

Braxton Buckberger and Chase Visser responded for the Hawks in regulation.

Chirico made 46 saves for the Ice Wolves; Tyson Endall made 54 saves for the Hawks.

The Ice Wolves travel to Flin Flon to face the Bombers on Friday, Sept. 29, and the Bombers are in La Ronge on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Hawks host the Kindersley Klippers on Friday, Sept.29 and the Klippers are in Melfort on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Notre Dame Hounds are in Melfort to face the Mustangs on Friday, Sept., 29 and in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 30.