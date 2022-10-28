Six individuals are facing a combined 86 charges after investigation into firearms complaint in Meadow Lake

Around 9 a.m. the morning of Oct. 26, Beauval RCMP received multiple reports of individuals with firearms at a residence on Canoe Lake First Nation. Officers immediately responded and investigation determined the individuals left the residence in an SUV. None of the home’s occupants reported injuries to police.

Later that day, Meadow Lake RCMP spotted the SUV in Meadow Lake. As they approached it, they observed a firearm inside. The occupants of the vehicle were detained by officers while a search of the vehicle was conducted. Police located and seized ammunition and three illegally modified firearms – two of which were loaded – as well as a small amount of methamphetamine.

As a result of this investigation, officers arrested Kenneth Iron, 28, of Canoe Narrows; Rico Opikokew, 22, of Canoe Narrows; Katelin Opikokew, 21, of Canoe Narrows; Marissa McCallum, 23, of Beauval; Jody Alcrow, 22, of Beauval and Kelsey Iron, 28, of Cole Bay.

In total, six of these individuals have been charged with a total of 86 Criminal Code offences, some of which include carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number.

McCallum, Rico Opikokew and Kenneth Iron were also arrested on outstanding warrants from the Beauval and Meadow Lake RCMP.

Kenneth Iron, Kelsey Iron, Rico Opikokew and McCallum are scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 31. Alcrow and Katelin Opikokew are scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Dec. 19.

Also on Oct. 26 around 10:54 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a report on an injured person at the Meadow Lake Hospital. Investigation by Meadow Lake and Beauval RCMP determined an adult male was assaulted at a residence on Canoe Lake Cree Nation earlier that morning. He was then transported in a vehicle to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe these incidents are connected and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this Oct. 26 assault should call their local RCMP detachment by dialing 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.