SIRT team to investigate PAPS conduct after suspect seriously injured while being apprehended by police dog

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the police response to a dangerous driving suspect who was taken to Victoria Hospital with injuries suffered while being apprehended by a police dog.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 when Prince Albert police observed a man operating a motorcycle in a dangerous manner on the 400 block of River Street East. The suspect disregarded police instructions to stop, and actively evaded arrest, according to a Prince Albert Police Service press release.

Police say the suspect abandoned the motorcycle in the 200 block of Macdowall Crescent and tried to escape on foot. Patrol officers and a police dog located the man in the 100 block and arrested him.

The 25-year-old man faces multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and breach of probation. He made his first court appearance on Aug. 29.

Prince Albert police officers provided first aid to the suspect after he was apprehended, then contacted EMS, who transported him to Victoria Hospital for treatment. The suspect was later released into police custody.

The SIRT received notice about the incident at around 10:35 on Tuesday. In press release sent out by the Ministry of Justice, the SIRT said the suspect was seriously injured and would require follow-up medical treatment.

An SIRT consisting of four investigators was deployed to Prince Albert Tuesday morning. They will examine the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s arrest and the cause of his injuries. The Prince Albert Police Service will maintain responsibility for the investigation into the suspect and his actions.

The SIRT will issue a report to the public within 90 days of their investigation ending.