Fetch honoured to be named 2023 Terry Fox Run Honourary Chair

As a child, Chantale Fetch followed Terry Fox’s journey. As an adult and cancer survivor, she’s committed to following in his footsteps and fundraising for cancer research.

In recognition of her efforts, Fetch has been named the Honourary Chair for the Prince Albert Terry Fox Run, which takes place on Sept. 17. She was honoured to be asked to chair this year’s event.

“To be able to do this this year as a cancer survivor, it means a lot,” Fetch said.

“I call myself a breast cancer survivor. Right now, I’m living cancer-free, as far as we know and doing well.”

This December will mark the second anniversary of Fetch’s cancer diagnosis. She was diagnosed with invasisve breast cancer and underwent surgery, six months of chemotherapy, and 15 rounds of radiation. She’s been on active treatment since September of last year, and will be on medication for the foreseeable future.

Before she was diagnosed, Fetch was a longtime cancer research supporter. She raised more than $20,000 for cancer research within the last 10 years, and participated in the 2022 Run for the Cure.

Fetch said going from following Fox’s original journey to being named Honourary Chair was a full-circle journey for her as a person.

“My dad and I followed his story,” she said. “I remember I was a kid and we followed his story and where he was and what he was doing. He just lit a fire under people to realize that more needs to be done because somebody so young shouldn’t have to have the weight of a nation on their shoulders raising money for cancer.”

Fetch will participate in the Terry Fox Run with her own team, Fetch’s Hope Warriors. They team will also help kick off the event.

“We’re just a small little group, but I’m hoping that a few more people will decide to come out and walk with us that day,” she said.

Fetch said that she was surprised to be asked to be the chair.

“I remember Bruce (Vance, the 2022 chair) doing it last year. I donated to his team and I said, ‘hey, you know, next year I’ll come run with you,’ so he would have been the one that segued me to become chair,” Fetch said.

New this year is the Dear Terry Postcard campaign. Residents can pick up a Dear Terry Postcard and sent their thoughts on Terry Fox’s legacy to the foundation.

“I encourage everybody to grab a postcard and fill it out,” Fetch said. “What Terry means to you and drop it in the mailbox and send it to the Terry Fox Foundation.”

The Terry Fox Run for cancer research takes place on Sunday, Sept. 17. Participants can walk, jog, run or wheel and can also choose the distance they want to go, 2, 5 or 10 km. A route will be marked out starting at the Alfred Jenkins Field House with a group start at 1:00 pm. Register between 12:15 and 1 p.m.

Fetch encourages everyone to donate and come out and support the Run.

“I’m hoping that the schools will be getting involved in it as in the past,” she said. “I teach at St. Mary High School. We’ve done things in the past and many schools have. Hopefully that will be something that’ll be done again this year and people will support that.”

This year there will also be a Car Show and Fundraiser barbecue and bake sale for the Prince Albert run on Sept. 16 in the Aurora Chiropractic Parking Lot from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Register today at www.terryfoxrun.ca and start collecting pledges/donations now. The goal is to raise $15,000. Cancer survivors or patients can join Terry’s Team at www.terryfoxrun.ca.

For Fetch’s Team, you can also visit https://run.terryfox.ca/team/fetchshopewarriors.

The annual Terry Fox Run Relay with registered teams will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the Harry Jerome Track.

For more information on any of the events contact Vern Hodgins at 306-763-8335.

