Shooting at Beardy’s and Okemasis’ leaves one dead

An investigation is pending after a man was shot on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation on Sunday.

Rosthern RCMP located an injured male on a road in the community on March 27th around 5:50 p.m. Despite life-saving efforts, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as a 22 year old from Saskatoon and his family has been notified. His name will not be released at this time.

Police have said there is no known threat to public safety.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating and there will be an increased police presence in the community.

Anyone with information should call their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.