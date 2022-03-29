5 people including one youth charged after firearms investigation in North Battleford

Five people including one youth have been charged after officers located firearms in a North Battleford residence.

On March 18th, North Battleford RCMP received a report of unwanted persons inside a residence on 33rd Street. Members responded to the call and arrested five individuals in the home after finding evidence of illegal drug activity.

A search warrant was executed at the residence the next morning shortly after 7 a.m. Among the seized property were four firearms, including two semi-automatic handguns; a significant amount of cash; and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.

Four individuals were remanded on numerous charges in relation to this incident and made their first appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on March 21st.

25 year old Renelle Bugler of Lloydminster, Christopher Ludviksen (37 years old) of Glaslyn, and Sebastian Sanderson (22 years old) of Saskatoon have each been charged with numerous weapons, theft, and drug charges including possession for the purpose for trafficking, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Ludviksen was also charged with 5 counts of weapons possession contrary to order and failure to surrender authorization.

The 16 year old youth was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and resisting a peace officer.

An investigation by North Battleford Provincial General Investigation Section (GIS) into the origin of the seized handguns led to the arrest of a Glaslyn man on March 24th.

A search warrant led by GIS officers with the assistance of the Turtleford/Glaslyn RCMP located and seized three semi-automatic handguns at a residence on 2nd Avenue in Glaslyn.

As a result, 32 year old Adam Morin of Glaslyn was arrested and charged with 4 counts transfer of a firearm knowing he was not authorized to do so, 3 counts unsafe storage of a firearm, 4 counts possession of a firearm at a place other than where he was entitled to possess it, and 1 count possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been defaced.

Morin will make his first appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on April 25th.

“North Battleford Provincial GIS assists frontline RCMP officers by conducting specialized and complex investigations,” says Supt. Josh Graham, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes.

“Together, they are working to keep communities safe and this investigation is an excellent example of the results of their efforts: five semi-automatic handguns have been seized and a firearms trafficking network has been disrupted. When our officers remove illegal firearms and weapons from the street, we are one step closer to preventing violence in the community.”