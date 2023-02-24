Second person charged with 2021 murder of Ahtahkakoop man

A second person has been arrested in connection with the March 2021 homicide of 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket.

On Feb. 22, members with the Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested Henry Ratt, 26, from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, for first degree murder.

Ratt made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday morning.

In July of 2021, Loretta Sakebow was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of Starblanket.

Starblanket’s body was found on the afternoon of March 20, 2021, when Prince Albert Police responded to a house fire and explosion on the 500 Block of Fifth Street East. After the fire was extinguished, Starblanket was located deceased inside the residence.

The Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate.