Police arrest Prince Albert man accused of multiple sexual assaults, forcible confinement

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Prince Albert Police were called after a woman reported that a man had forced her into a room at a business in the 2600 Block of Second Ave. West and assaulted her before fleeing.

As officers investigated, they received a report of a sexual assault at another business in the area involving a man matching the description of the suspect from the earlier complaint, followed by a report of voyeurism by the same suspect at a different location at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police located and arrested the man soon after in the 3600 Block of Second Ave. West.

Gary Janvier, 33, is facing numerous charges, including forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and breach of court order.

The accused is also charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon in connection to a previous incident in the 1800 Block of Central Ave. the morning of Feb. 18.

Janvier made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court this week.