Ribbon cutting ceremony held to mark grand opening of new Tru North location

Thursday marked the grand opening of the new, bigger and better Tru North Yamaha, RV & Auto building, allowing the ever-growing business that’s been a part of Prince Albert for nearly 20 years to continue to meet the needs of Saskatchewan’s north.

To better serve their customers, Tru North moved just down the road from their previous location to the old Peavy Mart building, where a 20,000 square foot indoor show room and a brand new 7,000 square foot state of the art service shop now stands.

“We’d outgrown our building [and] it was very nice when this became available,” said General Manager Terry Skulmoski.

For the second year in a row, Prince Albert’s Tru North has been awarded elite dealer status as one out of 33 dealerships in Canada, something Skulmoski is very proud of.

“It’s all about customer satisfaction, service, sales and your vision of what your building looks like,” he said. “We’re second to none in service. We pride ourselves on that.”

Yamaha representative Doug Bryshun spoke to the crowded showroom on Thursday afternoon about the company’s long history in Prince Albert and with Saskatchewan’s northern communities.

“As partners with Tru North, we are very happy to see the growth that this company has gone through in the past 16 years,” said Bryshun, who added that Prince Albert’s Tru North is the largest Yamaha dealership in the prairies.

To end off the grand opening ceremony, Bryshun announced that Tru North has been chosen as Saskatchewan’s exclusive dealer for Yamaha’s newest line of electric bicycles.