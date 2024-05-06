Saskatoon voyeur Kyle Hameluck denied bail on new voyeurism allegations

Bre McAdam

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

A Saskatoon man with a seven-year criminal history of secretly watching and recording women through bedroom and bathroom windows stared straight ahead as lawyers argued for and against his release from custody during a Saskatoon provincial court bail hearing.

Kyle Ronald Hameluck, accused of stalking, harassing and secretly recording women while prowling outside their homes between January and March, appeared by video from jail wearing a grey sweatshirt with his hair slicked back.

It’s where he’ll remain after Judge Doug Agnew denied him bail on Friday.

Hameluck, 35, was arrested and charged in late March with two counts of voyeurism, two counts of provoking fear by watching a woman where she lives or works “in order to impede her from doing anything that she has a lawful right to do,” and one count of knowingly harassing the same woman by watching her at her home or work and causing her to “fear for her safety.”

He was additionally charged with another count of voyeurism, along with five counts of trespassing around a dwelling house at night, last month. Court documents show the alleged offences occurred between March 15 and March 26, before Hameluck was in custody, but the charges were laid at a later date.

A standard court-ordered publication ban prevents the reporting of any details or reasons given during the bail hearing, including Agnew’s reasons for denying Hameluck’s release. The ban is imposed to protect an accused person’s right to a fair trial.

Judges make bail decisions based on primary, secondary and tertiary grounds. The primary ground speaks to whether an accused person will show up to court; the secondary ground is about protecting the public; the tertiary ground is to protect public confidence in the administration of justice.

During earlier court appearances, legal aid lawyer Carson Demmans proposed the possibility of Hameluck being on electronic monitoring as part of a release plan.

During his last offence in August 2021, Hameluck was on house arrest and wasn’t allowed to leave his home without permission from his probation officer when he was caught inside his female neighbour’s suite, without explanation, while she was in bed.

The house arrest was one of his probation conditions for secretly recording 25 women in 2018 and 2019.

In that case, Hameluck pleaded guilty to 37 counts of voyeurism and was sentenced to two and a half years after 42 videos of women either partially undressed, naked or engaged in sex were found on his phone.

He was arrested in March 2019 after complaints led police to review surveillance footage from the College Quarters Residences off Cumberland Avenue. Court heard the videos showed Hameluck lurking outside the buildings and peering through ground floor windows two months earlier.

Hameluck committed those offences while on a three-year probation order for recording women through their windows and masturbating in public places, mostly in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood, in 2014 and 2015.

His next scheduled court appearance is May 16.