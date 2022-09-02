Saskatchewan sets second summer power consumption record in less than 2 months

Saskatchewan’s record for power consumption didn’t even last two months thanks to a late-August, early-September heat wave.

On Aug. 31, SaskPower customers used 3,597 megawatts (MW) of electricity, a slight increase over the 3,551 MW used on July 13. Saskatchewan passed the old total at 5:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

SaskPower officials expect that trend to continue into next week, meaning residents could set a third summer record.

“Extreme heat drives up electricity consumption, and higher peaks are a sign of the growing demand for power in Saskatchewan,” said Kory Hayko, SaskPower’s Vice-President of Transmission and Industrial Services. “Demand will continue to grow in the coming years, and SaskPower is making significant investments in the grid to ensure that need is met with reliable and sustainable power.”

Hayko said cooling homes represents a significant portion of the average customer’s power bill during the summer. Instead of cranking up the air conditioner, he recommended customers close blinds and window during daytime to keep the heat out, delay activities that produce heat and moisture such as dishwashing or laundry until the evening, and investing in a programmable or smart thermostat.

Despite setting a second record in less than two months, winter is still kind when it comes to power consumption. Saskatchewan residents used 3,910 MW on Dec. 30, 2021, well ahead of the summer record.

For more information about saving tips, please visit www.saskpower.com/efficiency.