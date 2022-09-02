Inquest into 2020 Sask. Pen. death set for Oct. 3

An inquest into the death of a 55-year-old Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate has been set for early October.

Kevin Wolbaum was found unresponsive in his cell on Jan. 28, 2020. He was transported to Victoria Hospital and pronounced dead two days later.

A public hearing into his death will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert. Coroner Blaine Beaven will preside over the inquest.

The provincial Coroners Act calls for an inquest into any in-custody death, unless they are satisfied the death was due entirely to unpreventable natural causes.

Inquests are designed to highlight dangerous conditions or practices. They are not fault-finding investigations. The six-member can only make non-binding recommendations.