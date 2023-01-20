MLA Report: Prince Albert Northcote

As we head into the new year, I send Season’s Greetings to all our Greek Orthodox citizens and wish you peace and all the best in 2023.

Saskatchewan’s economy continues to lead the nation. Despite global economic uncertainty, private companies continue to invest their dollars in Saskatchewan industries. Significant investments in energy, forestry, technology and agriculture will create jobs and opportunities in Saskatchewan throughout the new year and into the future.

BHP is accelerating the timeline on its $12 billion Jansen potash mine, the largest single investment in Saskatchewan history. This investment brings total capital investment in the province’s potash industry to $30 billion since 2007. The mine is expected to be operational in 2027 and will provide over 600 direct jobs at the mine site and at the corporate office in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan’s mining industry also has the unique opportunity to position itself as a leader in lithium production. Global lithium demand is expected to grow significantly in the next decade as it is used in portable electronic devices and electric vehicles. Prairie Lithium and Grounded Lithium have both invested in drilling for lithium in the province. As drilling continues in the province, Saskatchewan can expect growth in the technology, mining, and energy sectors as well as job creation.

Investments by several agricultural companies have helped Saskatchewan maintain and grow its agricultural advantage. Federated Cooperatives Limited is moving forward with its Integrated Agriculture Complex, including a renewable diesel facility and canola crushing plant in partnership with AGT Foods. The renewable diesel plant, which will be the largest of its kind in Canada, represents nearly $2 billion in capital investment, plus 2,500 construction jobs and 150 operating jobs. The entire project will have estimated economic benefits of $4.5 billion.

As part of the Growth Plan goal to double the growth of the province’s forestry sector, our government approved timber allocations to support four major forestry projects. Pivot Furniture, a Saskatchewan-based company in Prince Albert, was awarded a timber allocation of 101,000 cubic metres. Between 2021 and 2024 the forestry industry is expected to attract $1 billion in capital investment and create 3,100 jobs. The sector already supports over 8,000 jobs in the province.

The confidence of private investors demonstrates the momentum in our economy as we look to the year ahead. Economic forecasters predict resilience and prosperity for the province in 2023. The future is bright and it’s a great time to live, work and raise your family in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan families have additional COVID-19 vaccination options for children and teens. As of January 9, children five to eleven are eligible for the Pfizer bivalent vaccine as a booster dose four months following their primary series or four months following their original COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. For children 12 to 17, the Novavax Nuvaxovid is available as a primary series and booster dose. Information on all COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada is available at Saskatchewan.ca/covid19.

