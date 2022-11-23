Melfort Comets claim provincial football title

The Melfort Comets claimed the 4A high school football provincial title with a 38-6 win over Indian Head on Nov. 13.

Overall, in the postseason Melfort only allowed six points in three total games.

Milford head coach Dave Rogers says the Comet defense played outstanding as a unit.

“Our defense during the playoffs really came together and played exceptional team defense. They studied the plays and personnel of our opponents. They recognized what the offenses they were playing against were trying to do.”

The Comets lost in a provincial quarter final last season to Melville and Rogers says that planted the seed for the offseason that helped lead Melfort to the provincial title in 2022.

“They put in a tremendous offseason in the weight room lifting the weights and doing the work getting ready for the season. We got 11 kids in our 200 club. They can bench press, squat and deadlift over 200 pounds. That’s a great job of them working out in the winter, spring and summer getting ready for our season.”

In the playoffs, Melfort defeated Lumsden 63-0 and Delisle 35-0 on route the championship game where they defeated Indian Head.

