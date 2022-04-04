Saskatchewan Co-ops sign Canada Plastics Pact

160 local Co-ops across Western Canada have signed the Canada Plastics Pact to reduce plastics.

The Canada Plastics Pact focuses on bringing businesses and governments together to create a circular economy for plastics to stay in the economy and out of the environment.

“Signing this Pact signals our collective commitment to focus on the sustainability of our communities in our business practices and to do our part as stewards of the environment,” explains Pam Skotnitsky, Vice-President of Strategy for Federated Co-operatives Limited. “Reducing our use of plastic packaging materials will help ensure we are doing our part to pass a healthier planet on to future generations. At the end of the day, it’s the right thing to do.”

The CPP has set clear actionable targets for 2025, including taking measures to eliminate problematic plastic packaging and designing 100% of plastic packaging to be reusable.

“Reducing plastic pollution is something we all must take seriously to solve this problem and we can’t do it on our own. Co-op is excited to partner with the diverse organizations in the Canada Plastics Pact to find real, sustainable solutions to the challenges we face,” Skotnitsky shared.

While much progress has been made to reduce plastic use at Co-op, efforts will continue as more work is needed.

Customers can continue to expect changes to in-store packaging as they work to address challenges.