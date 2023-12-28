Saskatchewan Blue Cross donates to Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatchewan Division

Saskatchewan Blue Cross, Submitted

Saskatchewan Blue Cross, a leading health and wellness solutions provider, is excited to donate $10,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatchewan Division as part of their Giving Tuesday campaign.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Saskatchewan Blue Cross understands the importance of finding ways to cope with the added stress that can come with it. Which is why on Tuesday, Nov. 28, Saskatchewan Blue Cross encouraged social media users to like and share their #GivingTuesday post. For each like or share, $5 would be donated to the CMHA Saskatchewan.

“Our original goal was to make a $5,000 donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatchewan Division,” said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. “With the power of social media in the spirit of GivingTuesday, we were able to double that number. We’re thrilled to be able to make this donation that will be distributed to CMHA chapters across Saskatchewan.”

The Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatchewan Division is a volunteer-based organization that supports and promotes the rights of people with mental illness while promoting and enhancing the mental health and wellbeing for all in Saskatchewan.

“Since the pandemic, mental health has come to the forefront for many of us. This is happening at a time when the economy is making it harder for individuals and organizations to support charities financially,” said Phyllis O’Connor, Executive Director of Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatchewan Division. This generous donation from Saskatchewan Blue Cross is very much appreciated and will be used to provide vital mental health supports and education through our CMHA Branches around the province.”

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that started in 2012, inspiring people to do good on a single day each year. Today, more than 90 countries participate around the world, with more than $50 million dollars donated in Canada online this year.