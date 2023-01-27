Sask. RCMP report more than 40 traffic issues due to wild weather conditions across the province

With the mixed bag of weather affecting road conditions across the province on Thursday, Saskatchewan RCMP are asking motorists to practice some winter driving tips to keep everyone safe while travelling.

Saskatchewan’s seen all the weather winter has to offer today: snow, freezing rain, rain and high winds. Roads may be slippery/icy and snow-covered due to weather conditions/gusting winds and visibility may be reduced – especially if someone passes you.

Mother Nature has one further trick up here sleeve tonight: the temperature is expected to plummet. It is likely roads will continue to be icy through the night.

To keep everyone on the road safe, RCMP are asking drivers to make sure to:

• Scrape all the ice off your windows before driving – if you can’t see, you can’t drive safely.

• Remove all snow from your vehicle, including from your headlights, taillights and roof.

• Slow down on slippery or snowy roads.

• Be gentle and smooth when you accelerate, brake or steer.

• Using cruise control on icy or snowy roads can be dangerous. If you skid, your vehicle will accelerate and rapidly spin its wheels as it tries to maintain a constant speed.

• Be prepared for anything: consider stocking your vehicle with extra warm clothes, candles, matches, non-perishable snacks, a snow shovel, traction mats, booster cables and a tow rope or chain.

• If you become stranded on the highway, do not leave your vehicle! Turn on your vehicle periodically to warm up but try to conserve fuel. Make sure your tailpipe remains clear of ice and snow, or carbon monoxide could potentially seep into your vehicle.

From midnight to noon on Thursday, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Division Operational Communications Centre received approximately 43 reports of weather-related traffic issues from all over Saskatchewan, according to RCMP. These include multiple motor vehicle collisions, as well as vehicles and semis stuck in the ditch.

RCMP are asking all motorists to consider delaying travel today if they are able. If not, check road conditions/closures before travelling on the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/.