Sask. provides over $3 million to targeted Prince Albert police initiatives

The Saskatchewan government is providing over $3 million to the City of Prince Albert to help fund 23 existing police positions.

According to a news release, the money – which comes from the Municipal Police Grants program – will support targeted policing initiatives.

This includes the Police and Crisis Team, which is focused on mental health, and the Crime Reduction Team, which targets drugs and gangs.

“This funding is vital for us to navigate the challenging landscape of high crime severity while adapting to a transient criminal element that constantly tests the dynamics of local public safety,” said Chief Patrick Nogier.

Mayor Greg Dionne said Prince Albert’s unique challenges require more funding for police teams with a specific focus.

“Our community is not like any other cities around the province,” said Dionne.

“We are facing addictions, homelessness, weapons and property-related crimes. Municipal Police Grants support a more focused approach to crime trends and targeted enforcement initiatives aimed at proactively addressing illegal activity in our community.”

Additionally, SGI is providing $540,000 for three positions under Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan.

With both investments, the province is supporting 26 police positions in Prince Albert in 2023-24.