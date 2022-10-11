Sask. Premier to address economic impacts of federal policies during visit to North Battleford

The Premier of Saskatchewan will be visiting the City of North Battleford on Tuesday to release a policy paper about the economic impacts of various federal policies on the province.

Scott Moe will be available to answer any questions the public has about options for next steps to protect Saskatchewan people, jobs, and businesses from federal intrusion into areas of exclusive provincial jurisdiction under the Constitution

Hosted by the Battlefords Chamber of Commerce, the formal program will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Chapel Gallery in the Don Ross Centre, located at 891-99th Street, North Battleford.

Remarks from Premier Moe will open the program, followed by a question and answer session with past President and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Tim McMillan.