Provincial government announces new supports for displaced Ukrainian families

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced both tuition-free education and child income support benefits for Ukrainian newcomers in the province that have arrived through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program.

On October 5th, the provincial government revealed amendments to the 2019 Education Regulations to ensure that all Ukrainian school aged students in the CUAET program receive tuition-free Kindergarten to Grade 12 education.

“I am pleased with how our province has been able to welcome Ukrainian citizens dealing with unimaginable circumstances to Saskatchewan,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. “Providing tuition-free education for these students is an essential step to ensuring these newcomers are able to settle as easily and comfortably as possible.”

To date, more than 400 students from Ukraine enrolled through the CUAET program have registered in Saskatchewan schools.

Ukrainian families in Saskatchewan that are a part of the CUAET Program with children under 18 years of age are also now eligible for additional income support benefits to aid in the cost of raising children.

The Ministry of Social Services announced the expanded eligibility for the Child Basic Benefit under the Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program and the Transitional Benefit for Children under the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program.

“Expanding the Child Basic Benefit to eligible Ukrainian families will provide them with the additional support they need to take care of their families during a very challenging time in their lives,” said Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky.

Eligible families will be able to receive the Child Basic Benefit or Transition Benefit for Children until they qualify for the federal Canada Child Benefit.

Makowsky said there is currently a lengthy delay and additional requirements imposed on displaced Ukrainians arriving under CUAET by the federal government before they can access the Canada Child Benefit.

“This adds hardship for Ukrainian families,” explained Makowsky. “The Government of Saskatchewan is disappointed that the Canada Child Benefit is not being provided by the federal government until they reside in Canada for 18 months, as this is an essential program for all families living in Canada.”

The CUAET program was specifically established to support Ukrainians and family members fleeing the ongoing war. According to a media release from the provincial government, this new program offers Ukrainians and their family members free, extended temporary status and allows people to work, study and stay in Canada for up to three years if they continue to meet the criteria of the CUAET program.

Information about Saskatchewan programs and services is available to Ukrainian newcomers on an ongoing basis by calling 1-833-613-0485 (toll free), by email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca or by accessing online resources at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/saskatchewan-supports-ukraine.