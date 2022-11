A man wanted for his involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old Cote First Nation youth was arrested without incident on the Keeseekoose First Nation on Nov. 22.

Edgar Kakakaway Jr., 19, has been charged with 2nd degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Kakakaway is scheduled to appear in Kamsack Provincial Court on Nov. 24.