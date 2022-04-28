Royal Purple Elks soup and sandwich fundraiser a success

The Prince Albert Royal Purple Elks tried something new this year with a drive thru soup and sandwich fundraiser on Thursday at the Elks Hall.

Angie Nelson the Honoured Royal Lady (president) for the Prince Albert Royal Purple Elks said they normally have a Tea and Bake Sale in April and October, but decided this year to try a drive thru event instead.

“We weren’t too sure what the rules were going to be so we thought we would just go ahead and have the soup and sandwich drive thru,” she explained.

Nelson said they were happy with the event, which sold out of soup and sandwiches nearly an hour before closing. The club initially capped the orders at 150, but received 25 extra orders, boosting their total to 175.

Nelson said this is the first time they’ve held a drive-thru lunch fundraiser, so they’re still working out the kinks of the operation.

“We can learn from this,” Nelson said. “This was a learning experience, it really was.”

The money raised will be used to help out various organizations in Prince Albert.

“We like to support seniors, we like to support the young people, or anybody who is looking for funding,” she explained.

Club members and volunteers helped to make sandwiches and soup, which was picked up or delivered during the day. Soup selections included hamburger, chicken noodle and carrot.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Prince Albert Royal Purple Elks members packed soup and sandwiches at the Elks Hall on Thursday.

There was also a wide selection of sandwiches including ham and egg salad. Along with the soup and sandwich people also received a cookie for the reasonable price of $10.

Nelson said that the club itself is still very strong.

“For meetings the turnout has been a little slower because people are still worried about COVID and we have a lot of our members are getting a little older,” she said.

“We have a wonderful group. How can we ask for anything better?”

The Royal Purple Elks said they appreciated the community’s support for the first-time event.

“We would like to thank everybody who supported us,” Nelson said. “We really appreciated it and we hope everybody enjoyed their soup and sandwich.”

