Bear spray attack outside Beauval residence leads to arrest of one youth

25-year-old Vincent Roy

Warrants have been issued for four individuals, including one youth, following reports of a disturbance and suspicious fire at a Beauval, SK residence early Monday morning.

On April 25, a group of people approached several vehicles parked outside a Beauval home around 1:30 a.m. The suspects smashed out the windows and attempted to light the vehicles on fire. One vehicle also had damage consistent with firearm discharge.

An individual was inside one of the vehicles at the time of the attack, but was uninjured.

Occupants of the home approached the group and were sprayed with bear mace, which was also sprayed at the door of the residence. Some occupants reported experiencing minor effects from the spray.

As a result of investigation, Braydon Durocher, 24, Jelena Lafleur-Laliberte, 21, and Vincent Roy, 25, all of Beauval, SK, and two male teens have each been charged with assault with a weapon, arson – disregard for human life, arson – damage to property, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm, uttering threats against a person, and mischief under $5,000.

One male teen was arrested on the day of the crime and will appear in Beauval court at 10 a.m. on May 18. He cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Warrants have been issued for the others’ arrests and Beauval RCMP are actively working to locate them.

Braydon Durocher is described as approximately 5’8” and 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jelena Lafleur-Laliberte is described as approximately 5’6”. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She often wears a nose ring.

Vincent Roy is described as approximately 6’1” and 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Identifying details of the male teen wanted on warrant cannot be provided by police per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

If seen, Durocher, Lafleur-Laliberte and Roy should not be approached. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.