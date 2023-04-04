Roast and Toast Gala to honour Mitch Holash already sold out

The Fourth Annual “Roast and Toast” Gala may be a month away, but good luck finding a ticket.

The SHARE fundraiser to honour and roast City Solicitor Mitchell Holash this year on May 6 at Plaza 88 is already sold out.

SHARE fundraising committee member Robin Knudsen said he was impressed by how quickly community members snapped up the tickets.

“It has sold out each year,” he said. “We actually have added a few more seats here and they sold out again.”

This will be a fundraising Gala to support targeted towards ongoing vocational and recreational programming for adults dealing with mental health issues. Knudsen said previous fundraisers brought in good money. Since Holash has been a roaster at previous events, they thought it would be a good idea to make him this year’s honouree.

“Mitch Holash has been a roaster for a couple years, so it’s his turn to get roasted. He has had a chance to roast other people so now it’s a chance for them to roast him,” Knudsen said.

“Malcolm Jenkins, Fred Matheson and Richard Ahenakew, that’s what we are trying to do: (get) people who are influential in the city and have some backing to their name.”

Knudsen said they were inspired by the Dean Martin Celebrity Roast when the concept began.

“I thought what a great way to do something here in Prince Albert and have something different that people just don’t see,” he explained. “It’s just something that hasn’t been done. I just thought, ‘what a great way to get people out for comedy, entertainment, (and) a meal.’

“We try to do it May every year before the spring season gets everybody out and about.”

Gold Corporate Sponsorships can be had for $3,500, Silver Sponsorships can be had for $2,500 and Bronze Sponsorship is $1,000. There will also be a silent auction on the evening.

The roasters for the evening will be a selection of prominent citizens from across Saskatchewan.

“There is one past roastee for sure. (Former Prince Albert police chief) Troy Cooper is coming down from Saskatoon so he will be here. Ysanne Wilkinson, she is a retired judge, she has got some good things to say about Mitch and I am sure some good stories,” Knudsen said.

The fundraising is for a good cause, Knudsen added.

“What we are is a non profit charity working with adults living with mental illness in Prince Albert and surrounding area,” he said.

“It’s a good fundraiser and it’s something that we are glad people are supporting us and we look forward to next year’s it will be hopefully bigger and better.”

If anyone is unable to attend, they are encouraged to consider purchasing a ticket for a SHARE client to attend the Gala.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca