Outlaws prepared for upcoming senior lacrosse season

Their opening game is still a ways away, but the Prince Albert Outlaws are looking forward to the 2023 Senior Lacrosse season.

After finishing in fourth place a year ago with a record of 2-7 in nine games played, the Outlaws are hoping that the integration of some youth into their lineup will provide the spark they need to climb up the standings.

Outlaw captain James Halliday says that Prince Albert has the chance to make some noise in the league this season.

“I think this year we’ve got a pretty solid squad and I think we’re going to make a big splash in the league this year. We’re going to really make a hard push to challenge the best teams in the league and be the best team in the league.”

The Outlaws finished the season last year with a tough 22-2 loss to the Saskatoon Brewers. On Sunday, they were out getting some early floor time in hopes of starting the season strong and avenging the defeat.

“It feels good to be out here again.” Halliday said about the upcoming season. “I know all the guys are happy. We’re enjoying the time together to get the ball moving around, get some plays going. We got a lot of senior players here, some new guys, some young kids and it’s nice to have the young talent out there because obviously the old guys can’t run as fast as the young guys can.”

The youth movement through the Outlaw roster is going to a story line for the team moving forward.

Lawrence Holizki is the head coach of the Outlaws, and he says having a younger roster will help the team play a faster game.

“This year we’ve got a few more young guys coming out, so it’s going to give us a little bit more speed, a little more quickness with the ball movement. (We’re) looking forward to that and actually just putting on a good show at home for the fans. We’re nothing without our fans.”

Several of the new additions to the Outlaw roster are graduates of the Prince Albert Predators Junior lacrosse program.

Holizki says having the coaching staff of the Predators playing for the Outlaws does wonders for recruiting new players.

“The younger guys are just coming forward. Like I said, they are graduated players out of our junior program. We actually have three of the coaches for the Predators play for us as well, so it makes it a little easier to convince these guys to come out, play senior once they’re done playing junior.”

sports@paherald.sk.ca