RM of Star City receives $480,000 to replace Dancey Bridge

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

The RM of Star City will receive $480,000 to fund a bridge replacement.

The replacement is among 12 projects to replace or upgrade bridges and culverts across the province that’s receiving funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The federal government and province is investing more than $8.2 million on the projects.

Levina Pearse, RM of Star City administrator, said the funding will be for replacing an existing 18.3-meter treated timber bridge, known as Dancey Bridge. The federal portion is $160,032, the provincial portion is $319,968 for a total approved grant of $480,000.

Pearse said the remainder of the cost of construction would be on the RM to pay for. The bridge is on a backroad used by farm equipment and local traffic. Weight restriction of five tons is in effect, so the RM is not allowing heavy equipment to cross it.

The administrator said replacement might not be an option this year, as the funding of $480,000 won’t be enough to cover the actual cost of the bridge. Current prices of constructing a bridge are on average more than $1.5 million, and the RM of Star City is uncertain of being able to come up with the $1 million remaining funds required.

At this point, the RM of Star City will keep the weight restrictions in place and hopefully plan for next year. Pearse said they have until March 2026 to complete the project.

There are 16 bridges in the RM.