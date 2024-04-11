Former Chief Peter Beatty back in office following PBCN General Election

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) has a familiar face back in their top leadership role after former Chief Peter Beatty was elected in the 2024 PBCN general election.

Beatty was one of nine candidates in the race. He received 969 votes, more than 100 ahead of second place finisher Ovide Michel. Incumbent Chief Karen Bird finished fifth with 434 votes. A total of 4,386 votes were cast during the election.

Bird congratulated Beatty on his election in a post on her Facebook page. Beatty is expected to speak to the media on Thursday.

Beatty was last elected as Chief in 2018 with 1,799 votes, well ahead of Bird who finished in second place with 1,152. He declined to run in the 2021 election, which Bird won comfortably, before deciding to run again in 2024.