Prince Albert Police attempting to locate missing brothers

The Prince Albert Police Service is attempting to locate two brothers who were last seen on Jan. 27 in Prince Albert.

Dylan Keen and Riley Keen, who are both 14, have connections to the Melfort and Tisdale areas.

Dylan Keen is described as being 6’1” tall with brown eyes and long, black hair. He was last seen around 2 p.m. on January 27 in the 1800 Block of Central Avenue.

PAPS Photo Dylan Keen

Riley Keen is described as being 5’11” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen the afternoon of January 27 in the 600 Block of 28th Street East in Prince Albert.

PAPS Photo Riley Keen

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dylan Keen or Riley Keen is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.