Site preparation begins as Victoria Hospital Project moves to next phase

SaskBuilds and Procurement (SBP) is moving forward with the Design Early Works Phase for the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Project, which will be led by PCL Construction Management Inc.

Designs for a new acute care tower, renovations to the current facility, and replacement of the existing adult mental health space are included in this phase. The project will increase the number of beds in Victoria Hospital by 40 per cent, from 173 beds up to 242 on opening day, with space to expand further as needed.

A larger emergency department and enhanced medical imaging services, including an MRI, are also part of the plan.

“I am pleased to see the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project progressing into the next phase,” said Health Minister Paul Merriman. “Once complete, the additional beds, new equipment and increased services provided in the expanded hospital will improve access to care for patients from Prince Albert and across northern Saskatchewan.”

The Design Early Works Phase involves early construction and site preparation for the project, such as geotechnical drilling, utility work, and building a new parking lot to replace parking lost in construction of the new tower.

“We are very happy to see the site work for this project underway,” Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross said. “The start of this phase means we are one step closer to seeing a design and the start of construction.”

Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) has partnered with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority on the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Project, with PAGC to provide feedback on the design of the facility.

During construction, PCL will engage with local and indigenous businesses and trades to deliver services for the project, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Health Authority Interim Vice President of Infrastructure, Information and Support Michelle Mula said this phase of the project is important to inform the next steps of the design for the future tower and planned renovations.

“We are excited for this work to progress, which will bring us one step closer to expanded services and beds for those needing acute care in the north,” added Mula.

If the government accepts a bid from PCL during the Design Early Works Phase, PCL will also be awarded the construction of the new tower and renovation of the existing facility. If PCL’s bid is unsuccessful, the province will own the completed design and may tender the construction through another contractor.

PCL will be paid for the design and early construction work completed under the Design Early Works Agreement whether the government accepts PCL’s bid or not.

According to the province, the results of PCL’s first bid in Summer 2023 will be announced following the evaluation.