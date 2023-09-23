Ride for Refuge raises nearly $50,000 for Catholic Family Services

The second-ever Ride For Refuge for Catholic Family Services was a huge success on Saturday beginning at the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse.

At the time of the ride beginning they were at 92 per cent of their fundraising goal of $50,000. Their final total as of publication of this story was $49,142.

Organizer Margaret Duncombe said that the event was a huge success for the second ever.

“We have over 110 bikers and walkers. So of that, probably about 70 are bikers and the rest are walkers. We have all ages. We’re thrilled with the turnout,” Duncombe said.

The Ride for Refuge began at the 0 km mark of the Rotary Trail near the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse. Participants can walk 2.5 or 5 km, or bike a 10 km loop, or the entirety of the Rotary Trail.

She explained that the event started last year because Catholic Family Services needed a signature event.

“ What we needed and what we were really looking for was a signature event that we could do to do some fundraising once a year. And we wanted the message to get out about how important mental health is and how any of the funds that are raised here will stay in the community and they will go to support people getting the kind of support they need,” Duncombe said.

Catholic Family Services provides individual counselling if people are looking for and do programs for children who have experienced trauma or are grieving.

“We teach some programs on how to deal with anger and how to deal with sadness, depression, all of that stuff. And then we also have a program that works with prisoners who are looking to get out of prison, get jobs and integrate back into the community,”

She explained that the name can be deceiving because Catholic Family Services is not only for people who practice the Catholic faith.

“It’s the name because initially many years ago, the church did that kind of work and then they don’t anymore,” Duncombe said.

Duncombe said that so many groups and individuals associated with the church and those who were not made it a nice mix of people for the event.

“Because of the history of the connection with church and Residential Schools, there are sometimes people that are uncomfortable with that connection. But that’s why it’s so important for us to have people understand that it’s mental health programs and services,” she explained.

This event also helped raise awareness of the services offered

This year they moved the event back to Sept. 23 to not interfere with Truth and Reconciliation Day next Saturday.

“We didn’t want to interfere. We actually had Terry Fox run last week and then we have Truth and Reconciliation Day next week. So we went right into the middle,” Duncombe said.

Ride for Refuge is happening in 27 other cities across Canada. The Ride for Refuge is a family-friendly, in-person fundraising ride/walk held in support of charities that help people seeking hope, safety, and freedom.

Suzanne Stubbs, who is also the Chair of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board was in her second Ride for Refuge and wore both last year’s shirt and the new shirt as she rode the trail.

“We did last year. And it was excellent. It was a great cause. And then so it came around this year and we entered again,” she said.

Stubbs was pleased with her fundraising for the event.

“I did way better than I did last year because our team raised about $3,500,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs was part of the Tour de Friends and Family with her brother, cousins and their friends.

“So we have got about seven people on the team,” she said.

Tour de Friends and Family raised $3,175 and was fifth in fundraising. The top fundraising team was Mental Health Matters!, which raised $5,720, team captain Anna Dinsdale was the top fundraiser with $5,000, and Stubbs raised $725 herself.

Stubbs said one of the main reasons she entered again was to support Catholic Family Services.

“Catholic Family Services. I mean they are a great partner with with our school division. It’s a great cause. Mental health. Anything that we can do to fundraise for mental health, whether it be Catholic Family Services, fundraising it or whoever, it’s a great cause,” Stubbs said.

The weather cooperated and Stubbs was pleased to see the fundraiser near their goal.

“I’m glad it’s not going to rain today. It’s going to be a great day. And it looks like we’ve got a good turnout. We’re close to meeting our goal,” Stubbs said,

Supporter Malcolm Jenkins gave a speech and then introduced new major sponsor Mann-Northway and owner Mark Shipley. That was followed by a speech by Honourary Chair Richard Ahenakew of the Northern Lights Casino.

Duncombe then broke down the routes for walkers and bikers who travelled in opposite directions down the Rotary Trail.

The route was well-marked for both walkers and bikers and there were volunteer race Marshals throughout the course.

“We’re thankful to Malcolm Jenkins, especially. Canadian Tire stepped up last year to be a lead sponsor. Malcolm Jenkins, through the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation, matched those numbers also. He has helped us to meet our goal and I think we will,” Duncombe said.

Participants were invited back to a meal of burgers courtesy of the Knights of Columbus, with food provided by Harold’s Family Foods.

“And one of the best things is the best thing Knights of Columbus do all the cooking,” Duncombe said.

Duncombe said that they want to make the fundraiser a tradition and something people look forward to each year.

“We would really like to do that,” Duncombe said.

Their list of sponsors included Mann-Northway, Canadian Tire, Northern Lights Casino, and the Prince Albert Rotary Club, among others.