Return of PAEX sees more than 22,000 people through the gate

The 2022 Prince Albert Exhibition concluded on Saturday, and organizers were pleased with the response after three years away.

Prince Albert Exhibition general manager Debra Despins said they saw some of their best attendance figures ever, as residents from around the Prince Albert area flocked to the annual event.

“Vendors are reporting a record year in sales at the 137th Summer Fair,” Despins wrote in an email to the Herald. “Over 22,000 people participated throughout the week.”

Despite periods of rain during the week, crowds continued to be steady right up until the final event of the week: the demolition derby.

“Our Grandstand was jammed packed with standing room only to watch the Demo Derby on Saturday,” Despins wrote. “The event was a real crowd pleaser.”

The fair opened with no entry fee on Tuesday following the parade. It featured the 4H Light Horse show starting Wednesday and Thursday and the Open Light Horse Show on Friday and Saturday. The PAEX Drill Team, Heavy Horse Pull and Beef Cattle shows ran on Friday and Saturday.

The West Coast Amusements rides returned as well.

The main hall featured several local entertainers. Another new feature this year was boxing demonstrations in the West Hall. The boxing demonstrations are by the Red Wolf Boxing Club.

Acts on the main hall stage included Sask Express, Hillbilly Ho Down and Elmer Lammedee’s tribute to Stompin’ Tom, Larry Krause, a Country Music Showa and the Rez Boys from 9 to 11. Friday opened with Freddie and Shelia Pelletier, a Hoop Dancer performance in a tent outside the main hall, the Creeland Dancers from and Dillon Gazandlare.

The final day of the main stage featured Leon Oches, Sylvia Sherra and the Dean Bernier 8. The performances closed with Velvet Hand Band from 9 to 11.

“The day ended with a spectacular display of Fireworks. 2022 is now in the books and we’re looking forward to our 138th Summer Fair scheduled for August 2 to 5 (in 2023),” Despins wrote.