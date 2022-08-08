La Ronge RCMP release sketch of suspect wanted for assault

The La Ronge RCMP have released a sketch of the man suspected of forcing a teenage girl into a car and assaulting her on June 25.

Investigators have been looking into the incident since it was first reported. They released a composite sketch on Monday in hopes that members of the public would be able to identify him.

The suspect is estimated to be in his 40s or 50s, with a tall, slim build, brown eyes, and brown, possibly greying hair. He is described as having a beard, a receding hairline, and sunken cheeks that may have been caused by acne scarring.

Police say the suspect was driving a two-door red car with a black leather interior and a broken rear window at the time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 310-RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can be forwarded anonymously at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.