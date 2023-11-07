Remembrance Day service returning to Armoury for first time in 4 years

For the first time since 2019, the Remembrance Day service in Prince Albert will be at the Prince Albert Armoury.

Along with this return to the traditional location the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russell Mirasty will also be in attendance on Saturday.

Legion president Rick Hodgson is happy to have the service return to its classic location after being in Memorial Square the past two years.

“It’s going to be nice to get back in the Armoury (with) indoors seating for everybody,” Hodgson said. “It’s going to be nice and warm for everybody.

“The two years we had it outside it was nice. It was different and people even said that it was nice to have a service outside. A lot of places do have their Remembrance Day services outside and we can tough it out a little bit, but now back in the Armouries. It’s going to be nice.”

Hodgson said that he was pleased to receive the call from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor about Mirasty attending the service.

“It surprised me because they’ve always done Saskatoon and Regina, the big centres and this year, they decided they would reach out and try a smaller centre. They phoned us and for sure I was interested in it,” Hodgson said.

“That’s gonna be really nice to have him come and visit us and see our service.”

Mirasty will lay the first wreath before the memorial wreath, with the Legion, ANAVETs, dignitaries, businesses and others invited to lay wreaths following.

From 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. there will be breakfast by donation at the Royal Canadian Legion branch. People are advised to be seated by 10:20 a.m., the parade marches in at 10:40 a.m. and Mirasty arrives at 10:45 a.m. with the two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

Hodgson said he expects a big crowd.

“We’re setting up for a little over 1,000 chairs on the floor because people, I think, are going to be coming back,” he said.

The 10 minutes’ difference for being seated will allow them to hit the 11th hour on November 11.

“It’s always been advertising people to be in their seats early, so it’s ready to go,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson and his wife Brenda will escort Mirasty and his wife to their seats before the service as a matter of protocol.

“Then, of course, this time to be a little bit earlier with bringing in the Lieutenant governor,” Hodgson said.

Following the service Hodgson and other Legion members will lay wreaths at both the Court of King’s Bench Cenotaph and Memorial Square Cenotaph.

Following the service there is also a Lunch at the Legion by donation followed by entertainment.

There is also a supper at the ANAVETs at 5 p.m. followed by entertainment.

