Police are warning the public of a highway closure south of Saskatoon due to fire.

Warman RCMP is currently on the scene of a grass/bush fire located near the Highway #60 and #762 junction (Valley Road), southeast of Vanscoy.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

6:35 p.m. update: Highway is now back open