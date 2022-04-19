Nipawin man charged after shooting vehicle passenger

Police have charged a Nipawin man following an investigation into a shooting in the community over the weekend.

Nipawin RCMP received a report of a shooting in the town around 11:30 p.m. on April 15th.

Investigation determined that two adult males were in a vehicle and a firearm was discharged. One of the men was injured and taken to hospital. His injuries are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

On April 16th, RCMP arrested and charged 21 year old Walker Karle of Nipawin with one count of careless use of a firearm, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Walker Karle will appear in Nipawin Provincial Court at 10:00 a.m. on May 18th.