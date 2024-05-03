RCMP seize weapons, drugs during traffic stop

Spiritwood RCMP seized 43 grams of crack cocaine, 52 grams of methamphetamine, bear spray, brass knuckles, an imitation pistol, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash in a vehicle during a traffic stop near Leoville, Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

The vehicle was initially stopped by the Provincial Protective Services Branch and the driver of the vehicle was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Two adult males were arrested at the scene. 30-year-old Matthew Whitstone and 40-year-old Byron Peekeekoot, both of Pelican Lake First Nation are charged with one count possession of property obtained by crime less then $5000, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of posession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, one count of unautherized use of a firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Whitstone was arrested on warrant and also charged with two counts, fail to comply with release order conditoin. Peekeekoot was charged with one count possess firearm contrary to order.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Spiritwood court on June 25.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca