RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

On Dec. 9, Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a missing 41-year-old woman. Joanne Highway was last seen on Wahpeton Dakota Nation on Nov. 24.

Since receiving the report, Prince Albert RCMP officers have been checking locations where Highway is known to travel and are now asking the public for assistance in locating her.

Highway is approximately 5’8” tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair, which is buzzed off in an undercut style at the back. She has multiple tattoos, including one on the back of her neck.

Highway was last seen wearing a black wool coat, a black bunnyhug, jeans and black boots.

She frequents the Prince Albert area, including Wahpeton and Sturgeon Lake, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone that has seen Joanne Highway or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.