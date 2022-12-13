Healing and reconnection: Waskesiu artist opens new exhibit at Grace Campbell Gallery

Waskesiu based artist Lindsay Sorell documented her healing journey and reconnection to her creative side through a series of paintings and drawings that are on display throughout December at the Heart of Vis art exhibit at the Grace Campbell Gallery.

At opening night on Thursday evening, Sorell said she wanted to showcase the art she has created in the last few years since moving back to Saskatchewan; remembering her friendships and looking for the beauty around her as she worked through difficult life events.

“I was mostly just loving reconnecting with the land and the landscape, especially being in the bush and being by the water,” said Sorell. “Just reconnecting with that in a no pressure situation, going through the healing process.”

Sorell said she wants people to feel encouraged as they leave her exhibit and not to stress over the small stuff.

“Even it’s just small works, keep doing it and keep enjoying the process of creating. It doesn’t have to be anything crazy, but those small moments in your life… it’s good to reflect on it,” she noted.

Her favourite piece from the gallery is a painting of Candle Lake, one she started for her Auntie Candy who recently passed away.

“My family lives really close to Candle Lake, and she always loved to go there and sit by the seaside and think and pray and go to heal,” Sorell reminisced. “I wasn’t able to finish it while she was still alive, but it just makes me think of her and the lake and memories of her.”

Taught by her mother at a young age, Sorell used drawing as a creative outlet. After going to art school and earning a BFA in Drawing with Distinction from the Alberta University of the Arts and an MA in Modern Languages and Cultural Studies from the University of Alberta, she wanted to take a step away from academic writing and come back to her Saskatchewan roots.

Sorell added that it’s important to her that she encourages everyone to make art, be with family and enjoy each other.

The Heart of Vis art exhibit is available for public viewing from Dec. 2 to Dec. 27 inside the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library.