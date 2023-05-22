RCMP searching for two youths wanted for attempted murder on Flying Dust First Nation

The Meadow Lake RCMP have charged two youths with attempted murder following a shooting on Flying Dust First Nation.

Officers were called to a residence in the community at around 2:30 a.m. on May 16 following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officers found an injured man who was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening. He is in stable condition.

The victim was injured during an altercation after two male youths approached the residence. The two youths then fled from the residence.

They have been charged with numerous offences, including one count each of attempted murder. Their names cannot be released because they are under the age of 18.

There is a provision under the Youth Criminal Justice Act that allows the publication of a youth’s name under certain circumstances, including when it is necessary to assist in apprehending them. The Meadow Lake RCMP are currently examining that possibility.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or police service immediately.