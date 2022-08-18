RCMP searching for Pelican Narrows man wanted in connection with 2 separate incidents

Pelican Narrows RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 28-year-old man wanted on multiple charges stemming from two separate incidents.

The first occurred at a residence on McKay Road on July 30. RCMP received a report of an injured individual at the residence at around 1:15 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an injured woman who was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They later charged Quinton Merasty of Pelican Narrows with one count of assault with a weapon, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The second incident occurred on July 17 at a residence on Kaskew Street in Pelican Narrows RCMP received a report at around 9:20 a.m. that a man had visited the residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm.

Following and investigation, police laid eight charges against Merasy, including two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of failure to comply with release order conditions.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP officers have asked for the public’s help in finding Merasty. He is roughly 5’6” and around 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos above his right eyebrow, beside his right eye, and on his right jawline.

Merasty should not be approached if spotted. Instead, residents should contact Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300.