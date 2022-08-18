Ede leads Senior Men’s Northern after day 1

It was a busy first round at the 2022 Senior Men’s Northern tournament and the flights have been determined for championship Thursday at Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

Seven players will compete in the championship flight on Thursday. Bruce Ede has the lowest round of the tournament firing a first round 66. The two championship flight groups will tee off at 12:00 and 12:09pm Thursday.

In the 75 and older super seniors division, defending champion Martin Ring as well as Colin Coben and Brad Phelps scored the lowest rounds of the day with each golfer scoring a first round 72.