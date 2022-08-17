Women found alive following 2-day North Sask. search

A 66-year-old woman who went missing in a remote forested area off Hwy 106 has been found alive.

The woman was last seen at around 6 p.m. in the Granite Lake Campground located between Creighton and the turnoff to Pelican Narrows. Searchers found her alive at around 4:30 p.m. two days later.

“She had been missing for approximately 45 hours at that point,” said Sgt. Kelly Dinsdale of the Creighton RCMP. “Searchers were overjoyed when she was found.”

RCMP has asked the media to refrain from naming the woman out of respect for her privacy. They have also asked media oulets to remove all mentions of her name from online articles and social media accounts.

RCMP conducted an extensive search for the woman on Aug. 15-16 with the help of several partners. The list includes the Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment, search and rescue, and police dog services, conservation officers from the Saskatchewan Provincial Protective Services Branch, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers, the Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association, the Canadian Rangers, the Creighton Volunteer Fire Department, and community volunteers. The Saskatoon Police Services air service unit, and an Alberta RCMP helicopter also assisted.

Saskatchewan RCMP has conducted several missing persons searches this year. Dinsdale said they’re grateful for all organizations who don’t hesitate to assist when called upon.