RCMP searching for missing Warman man

Warman RCMP are searching for a 28-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 29.

Spencer Ulrich was reported missing at around 2:40 p.m. that day. He was last seen on Elizabeth Street East in Warman. RCMP officers have visiting the locations Ulrich is known to visit without finding him and have now asked for the public’s help.

Ulrich is roughly 5’11 and around 190 pounds. He has green eyes, brown hair, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing an olive or tan coloured hoodie, a grey hat, and white shoes. He is known to travel to Didsbury, Alta., Lloydminster, and New York.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670.