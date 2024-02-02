Police lay impaired driving charges after vehicle stop holds up traffic on Second Avenue

A 22-year-old driver has been charged with impaired driving following a vehicle stop that delayed traffic on Second Avenue West Thursday morning.

The incident began at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1 when a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) patrol officer reported seeing a vehicle driving erratically along the 1000 block of First Avenue West. The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the 1400 block of Second Avenue West.

The driver of the vehicle stopped his car in the driving lane, forcing the public to drive around the officer and stopped vehicles.

The officer reported observing signs consistent with impairment, according to a PAPS press release. The driver was arrested and charged with exceeding a blood alcohol content level of .08. The vehicle was seized and towed from the scene.

