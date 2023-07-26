Two facing charges stemming from Prince Albert fraudulent firearm purchase

RCMP have charged two people after a search revealed various weapons, along with stolen documents and other property.

On Monday, the RCMP and Prince Albert police executed a search warrant at a home on 12th Street East.

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into a fraudulent firearm purchase. Police found someone purchased a gun with a stolen credit card and possession and acquisition license (PAL).

Police seized that firearm, along with another prohibited firearm, firearm components, pellet guns, brass knuckles and other edged weapons during the search. They also seized various identification cards, PALs, stolen cheques, an ID card printer, cell phones, computers and other stolen property.

Six people were arrested. Four of them were released without charges.

Julie Daigneault, 44, and Taylor Lariviere, 31, are facing several charges related to firearms, stolen property and failure to comply with release order conditions.

Police continue to investigate.