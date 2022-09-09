RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect facing 34 charges for violent incidents

Beauval RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old man who is facing more than 30 charges for violent crimes, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Trevor Alexander for several incidents that occurred on Canoe Lake Cree Nation between August 31 and September 6.

Alexander is facing 22 charges related to firearms, six counts of uttering threats, and one count each of sexual assault, criminal harassment, driving while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, forcible confinement and assault.

He is described as being approximately 5’7” and weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the words “mom” and “dad” tattooed on his right arm and also goes by the name “Chato”.

Trevor Alexander has ties to Prince Albert, Loon Lake and southern Alberta. He has been sighted traveling in a grey minivan with an unknown marker. He has access to multiple vehicles including a white minivan with an unknown Alberta license plate and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Saskatchewan license plate 157MGF.

Police consider Alexander to be armed and dangerous and warn that he should not be approached.

Information on his whereabouts can be reported to your local police detachment, calling 9-1-1, or reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers.